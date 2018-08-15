No body found in search of slain felonâ€™s property

No human remains were found on the property of a former Gardnerville resident who was slain last year by a longtime friend in Grass Valley.

Douglas County investigators cleared Kenneth Pestana's property off Centerville on Wednesday night without finding a body it was claimed was buried there.

Pestana hadn't lived on the property in five years, having moved to Grass Valley after a drug conviction, saying Douglas County had become too hot for him.

Pestana's longtime acquaintance, Joseph Ward, was convicted of his murder by a jury in Truckee two weeks ago, according to the Sierra Sun.

â– A Topaz Ranch Estates man was released on his own recognizance and an Aug. 29 preliminary hearing set in connection with a June 6 road rage incident.

Elijah Reinholz, 22, was booked Sunday on a warrant issued out of East Fork Justice Court.

Recommended Stories For You

According to court documents, the incident occurred between Reinholz and another motorist. The other driver said Reinholz was tailgating him and then pulled up next to him and started yelling.

The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Rite Aide, where Reinholz allegedly got out of his car and pointed a black .45 pistol at him.

Reinholz then got back into his vehicle and drove off. Deputies reported that when they asked him about the incident, Reinholz admitted displaying the weapon.

â– Two men were taken into custody on felony drug charges on Tuesday after a car stop led to a brief foot chase in Gardnerville.

Anthony Braceful, 31, and Eric Stringham, 25, were pulled over near Waterloo Lane. Braceful jumped out of the vehicle and ran about six blocks before deputies caught up to him. Stringham remained with the vehicle.

A drug dog sniffed out 2 ounces of marijuana in the vehicle along with some other illegal substances.

â– A Gardnerville man who owes a substantial amount of child support was taken into custody on a parole violation on Friday.

Jeremi Schortgen, 41, was sentenced to prison in June 2017. At the time he owed $95,032 in child support, according to court documents.

Schortgen received a 1-4 year sentence.