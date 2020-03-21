No arrest in report of armed man on Foothill trail

A report of a man walking on the Fay Luther Trailhead carting an AR-15-style weapon ended with the man being released at the scene.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. after hikers reported the man asked them if they saw someone running up the trail and then ran up the hill.

Deputies made contact with the man near the trailhead and determined he had not committed any crimes in Douglas County and he was released at the scene.

Alpine County Sheriff’s Office as well as U.S Forest Service were also on scene investigating if any crimes occurred in their respective jurisdictions.

Fay Luther trailhead was re-opened to public access.

“There is no threat to our community,” Undersheriff Ron Elges said.