New attorney won’t delay trial

The withdrawal of one of Douglas County’s contract defense attorneys won’t delay a trial for a man accused of felony evading authorities on July 1.

Defense attorney Brian Filter will take over the case against Ronnie Crawford Jr., 42. Crawford and Tasheena Savage, 34, are denying felony charges in the case and face an Oct. 2-7 trial.

Filter is taking over from Melissa Rosenthal, who is leaving her employment with Work Law next week to join the Washoe County Public Defender’s Office.

District Judge Tod Young said the Work Law is withdrawing from its contract with the county.

Young praised Rosenthal for her work in Douglas County.

“She came here as a very young attorney, and she’s leaving with skills at advocacy that means she’ll have an extremely bright future.”

Filter is a former Douglas County prosecutor and started his contract with the county on Aug. 1.

Crawford was being sought in connection with a July 31 Reno shooting when the Dodge Challenger Savage was driving was spotted by the NHP. The subsequent pursuit took the vehicle followed by deputies all through Carson Valley.