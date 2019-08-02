New attorney appointed in counterfeiting case

A Stateline man facing a charge of possession of counterfeit bills will get another attorney after his withdrew on Tuesday.

Aaron Lee Campbell, 45, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Tahoe Township Justice Court accusing him of selling $1,000 in counterfeit currency for $300 in August 2018.

He was transferred from Placer County Jail to Douglas County on May 15 and was originally represented by Maria Pence.

Pence said she had to withdraw because she represented someone else connected with the case.

Matthew Ence was appointed to represent Campbell and an Aug. 13 arraignment date was set.

Pence said that there’s a possibility of a resolution in the case.

■ A Carson City man, who acknowledged he has a long criminal record, received a suspended six-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Donald R. McNeill II, 50, was ordered to participate in Western Nevada drug court as a condition of his probation.

McNeill pleaded guilty to a count of sales of methamphetamine and another of violating the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

He has been in custody since he was arrested on Feb. 22.

“I do have a pretty bad criminal history,” McNeill said.

McNeill admitted to a charge of burglary in Carson City and was sentenced to 3-10 years in 2010. He was paroled from prison in September 2017, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said her office didn’t oppose probation, but asked District Judge Tod Young to give the maximum sentence “in the hopes we never have to see Mr. McNeill again.”

McNeill said drugs have been an escape for him.

“If I was mad I’d turn to drugs,” he told Young. “If I was sad I would turn to them. I have 159 days sober and that’s the longest I’ve ever had since my accident in 1990 when everything went haywire.”

Young sentenced McNeill to the maximum terms of six years and five years, but ran the sentences so they would be served together. McNeill is on probation for the next five years.

■ A 60-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man, who locked himself in his garage when alternative sentencing officers came calling, admitted to a count of possession of methamphetamine.

Kenton L. Duffy is up for mandatory probation on the drug case. If he fails, he could receive 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

However, he’s violated his bail conditions by drinking since he was first arrested on Feb. 2.

■ A man who fought with a deputy during an arrest in the Gardnerville Ranchos received a suspended 364-day jail sentence on Tuesday.

Benjamin Cecchettini, 27, was arrested May 11 after a deputy came upon him struggling with Samaritans who said he was battering a woman as they were driving down the road.

Young called Cecchettini’s behavior abhorrent, saying he was thinking like a thug when he fought with the deputy.

He ordered Cecchettini to write a letter of a apology to the Sheriff’s Office.