Nevada man arrested for alleged sexual assaults on minors in South Lake Tahoe

A Gardnerville man accused of being in the U.S. illegally was arrested after authorities say he was identified as a suspect in multiple sexual assaults on minors.

Sergio Antonio Recendiz-Rodriguez was arrested Friday, Jan. 25, about one week after the South Lake Tahoe Police Department initiated its investigation, according to Sgt. Travis Cabral.

He was arrested on multiple charges of sexual battery on minors under the age of 14.

The alleged incidents all occurred in the same day at the Goodwill store in South Lake Tahoe.

"SLTPD would like to thank Goodwill and their employees for the tremendous amount of help we got from them," the police department said in a statement Tuesday. "It was their quick response and assistance that allowed us to identify this suspect."

Cabral declined to comment on whether there are additional allegations in which Recendiz-Rodriguez is a suspect.

"The investigation is ongoing," he told the Tribune.

Recendiz-Rodriguez lives in Gardnerville, Nevada and works as a carpenter in the South Lake Tahoe area.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer for Recendiz-Rodriguez.

He does not have any similar incidents in his criminal history, according to Cabral.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100 or Secret Witness at 530-541-6800 and reference case number 1901- 1341.