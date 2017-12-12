Murder trial set for next month

A Gardnerville Ranchos man accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend's grandson will go to trial next month.

John E. Stalcup, 57, is accused of shooting Ian Toepfer in the head in August 2015. Toepfer, who was 19, died the next day from the wound.

Stalcup appeared Monday in Judge Thomas Gregory's court for a pre-trial conference. His trial is set to start Jan. 16, 2018, and go for the next 12 days.

In March, Stalcup admitted to investigators that he shot Toepfer, however he claims he did it on accident. According to reports, before the incident Toepfer punched Stalcup in the eye, breaking his eye socket. Both men had been drinking.

According to reports, deputies responded to two calls to the 700 block of Ann Way on Aug. 18, 2015. The first call came after Toepfer punched Stalcup in the face, breaking bones in his nose and eye socket. The second call came after a shot was fired. Stalcup admitted to shooting Toepfer, but said it was unintentional.

Toepfer moved to the Gardnerville Ranchos just three weeks before the altercation in July. When the fight between Toepfer and Stalcup ensued, Stalcup's girlfriend, his daughter and her boyfriend were present.

Recommended Stories For You

Stalcup will be defended by attorney Derrick Lopez and Ric Casper will be the prosecutor.