Murder trial set for next month postponed

A trial in the death of a Gardnerville Ranchos man scheduled for next month has been postponed.

Adam A. Bernard, 41, is claiming self-defense in the July 8, 2017, beating of Brian Cook, who died three weeks later.

A trial scheduled for Sept. 10 was vacated and a new trial date in either December or January will be selected.

Defense attorney Maria Pence said she had a conflict with the proposed December date due to another trial.

She is also seeking the appointment of co-counsel in the case.

District Judge Tom Gregory continued the hearing a week to determine both the date and Pence’s request.

Pence said she required six days to put on her defense, which includes an expert witness to review video of the altercation. The trial was originally scheduled for 16 days, but is now down to 12.

Prosecutor Erik Levin said he believed six days would be sufficient for his case, but that he would evaluate that before Monday’s hearing.

A key piece of evidence in the case is a video of the July 8, 2017, beating that the state asserts was responsible for Cook’s death.

According to court documents, Cook died July 30 after being in a coma for three weeks.

Bernard, Cook and a third man were all drinking together the night of July 8.

Cook and Bernard got into an argument, so Bernard and the third man went to another home.

Cook drove over to the home on Manhattan, where the video showed him confront Bernard. The two men fought, with Cook going down in the street. The security footage shows Bernard punching Cook several times in the head, before he got up and kicked him several times, also in the head.

Deputies responded to Manhattan Way just before 10 p.m. on a report of two people dragging a body out of the street.

When they arrived, deputies saw two men walking toward an open garage when one of them waved deputies over.

■ A Dayton man, who is denying a felony domestic battery charge, sought release from custody on Monday.

John W. Hamrick, 33, is being held in lieu of $20,000 cash bail pending his Nov. 19 trial.

He is in custody after an alleged alternative sentencing violation.

He appeared without his attorney on Monday where Judge Tom Gregory said his bail would stand for now. He suggested that attorneys discuss moving Hamrick’s trial forward to take advantage of the former Bernard trial date.