Multiple MIA defendants issued warrants

On Monday morning in District Judge Thomas Gregory's court, four out of five defendants did not show up, prompting the judge to issue warrants for the missing people.

A California man with a pattern of evading the court had his extradition expanded.

Jeffrey Curtis, 40, had a $5,000 bench warrant issued for his arrest in March, and did not appear in court today again.

His extradition was changed to nationwide, and the warrant upheld.

He was originally arrested for two counts of possession in December of 2017, and was released on his own recognizance in January.

After leaving a voice mail on his attorney's voice mail Sunday night claiming he was stranded in Oregon, a bench warrant was issued for William Esbit Jr. of Reno for his failure to appear.

Recommended Stories For You

In March, Esbit was released on his own recognizance after admitting to stealing money from his employer.

Esbit was the manager of the American River Café at Harrah's Casino in Stateline.

He agreed to pay $2,400 in restitution.

His sentencing hearing was scheduled for Monday morning. The extradition is nationwide, and the bench warrant is cash only for $5,000.

A Carson City man arrested in February for burglary and possession of a controlled substance did not appear in court Monday, and had a bench warrant issued for $2,000 cash only, with extradition in Nevada and California.

Matthew Sorenson was arrested after police responded to a call from Walmart asking for a subject to be detained.

He had been identified by employees as the person who had stolen items the previous Sunday from the same Walmart.

When searched, deputies found several burglary tools including a pry bar, gloves, a pocket knife, and a multi-tool for removing security devices from items.

He was also found with baggies that had methamphetamine residue inside.

His bail was originally set for $33,149.

A Placerville woman who had originally denied charges of selling methamphetamine to Douglas County deputies, was set to admit to the charges Monday, but did not show.

Laura Thrash, 43, was originally arrested in August of 2017 for selling methamphetamine to deputies in three separate transactions. One for 144 grams, another for 115 grams, and the third for 110 grams.

Defense attorney Kris Brown told the court she had made contact with her client a week before, and had told her the court date would most likely be held on Wednesday.

A few days later she then sent the plea agreement packet as well as the scheduled court date via email, but did not hear back, and then texted her Monday morning.

She has a pre-trial conference set for May 8, and her trial May 15.

A bench warrant for $50,000 with nationwide extradition was issued.

The only defendant to appear was Dallas Clark, who was arrested in 2016 for theft and sexual seduction of a minor, and was in court to review his restitution payments.

Clark, then 18, was found by police in a state of undress on May 10, 2016 in his vehicle with stolen property and a 15-year-old girl.

He was sentenced to a suspended 16-48 month prison term, and spent 90 days in jail.

He was ordered to pay nearly $2,600 in restitution to the victims of the case in the first year of his probation.

There was a question as to how much he had paid, and how much he owed. Clark claimed he'd paid $650, the court clerk showed $0, parole and probation had $200, and prosecutor Ric Casper said the victims claimed they'd received $722 so far.

The case has been continued until June 18 to figure out the balances, and Clark was ordered to pay a minimum of $200 a month in restitution.