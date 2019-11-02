Mound House man held in Walmart theft

A Mound House man with a long history of theft convictions is facing a felony in connection with stealing car batteries from the Gardnerville Walmart.

Duke Maita, 48, is the third person to be charged in connection with the Sept. 9 early morning theft.

Maita allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with batteries out of the Walmart in connection with the 4:30 a.m. raid.

Walmart store officials were able to provide a description of the vehicle the men were in, which deputies found a short time later parked at a Minden casino. Maita claimed the black pickup was borrowed from a friend and that he didn’t know the items were stolen.

Maita appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday where he asked to be released so he could take care of his mother.

Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones left his bail at $10,000 bondable, citing his record.

Maita was released from prison in 2016, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections website.

He was ordered to stay out of all Nevada Walmarts should he make bail.

Deputies arrested two men in connection with the Walmart theft, including Richard Lee Rivera and Jesus Martinez.