Mother arrested after toddler gets into methamphetamine

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Thursday after she was arrested on felony child abuse and neglect after her 2-year-old son consumed methamphetamine.

Emily Elizabeth Rogers, 23, was arrested on a felony warrant Wednesday evening after the baby's grandparents took her son to the hospital on May 13.

According to the police report, Emily's parents went to church in the morning, leaving Emily and her son in the house.

When they came home a few hours later around 1:15 p.m., they said the 2-year-old was acting strangely. He had a red rash on his body, and he was fussy, couldn't sit still, eat or sleep. Emily's boyfriend was in the home as well.

Emily said she believed he was having an allergic reaction to something.

The grandmother went to the pharmacy and picked up allergy medicine, rash cream and soothing bath soap.

However, after the bath, the child was not improving and they decided to take him to the hospital.

The grandmother told deputies Emily said the baby was fine and didn't need to go to the hospital, and then refused to accompany them when they took him.

While in the hospital, his urine and blood tested positive for methamphetamine.

The grandparent's second daughter returned to the home, as she had come to visit for the toddler's birthday, to find that Emily and her boyfriend had disappeared.

The grandfather and the deputy attempted to text and contact the couple, but received no response.

The deputy reported the child was moving constantly in the hospital room, his eyes were darting around the room, he was visibly shaking, and there was a bright red rash on his arms. The deputy was so upset, he reported "crying intermittently" while listening to the grandparent's recount of events and watching the child.

The child was then transferred to the pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Renown and remained in recovery for several days.

The grandparents later obtained custody of the toddler from Child Protective Services and while cleaning out Emily's bedroom, as she was no longer allowed to reside in the home, they found a jewelry box with loose methamphetamine in her desk.

She is being held on a $10,000 bail.