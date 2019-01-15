Monday night chase hit 135 mph

A Dresslerville man who took off when Washoe Tribe Police sought to serve a warrant is facing a felony eluding charge.

Jessie Avalos, 25, was booked late Monday night after deputies chased him at speeds of up to 135 mph.

According to documents filed with East Fork Justice Court, Avalos was wanted after he attempted to strike a Washoe officer in his red Mazda pickup.

Deputies spotted the pickup being pursued by Washoe Police on Langley and followed it onto Highway 88, where Avalos allegedly avoided a spike strip.

The chase reached speeds of 135 mph on Highway 395 near Genoa Lane. It then traveled down Stephanie Way and Wildhorse before heading back to the highway.

It stopped when Avalos stopped the vehicle near Airport Road and fled on foot.

Recommended Stories For You

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday and his bail was set at $50,000. Attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent him.

Sheriff Dan Coverley said Monday that Avalos is not a suspect in the recent Gardnerville Ranchos homicides.

A California man was arrested for using the identity of another person to avoid prosecution after a traffic stop.

Joseph L. Wages, 37, was booked into Douglas County Jail after he was stopped at Highway 395 and Mica Drive by a deputy who was working extra patrols due to the Gardnerville Ranchos homicides.

During a search of the vehicle, which was unregistered, the bottom of a handgun and an empty clip were found.

According to the sheriff's office, Wages is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess a firearm.

A Coleville man is facing a felony drug charge after he was pulled over on Kingsbury Grade on Monday night.

Bradley W. Robasciotti, 37, was stopped after his white Ford pickup allegedly crossed the double yellow line on Kingsbury into the path of a deputy.

He was taken into custody on a warrant and during a search of the pickup, a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found under the seat.