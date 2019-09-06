Minden man faces felony in code dispute

A Minden man is in custody facing a felony after he allegedly threatened and spat on a code enforcement officer while she was trying to get him to move his recreational vehicle.

John P. Zalewski, 47, faces charges of intimidating a public officer and battery on an officer.

Zalewski is denying the charges and is scheduled to participate in a Sept. 13 preliminary hearing.

The incident prompting his arrest occurred 10 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of County Road.

Deputies were called to the scene after the code enforcement officer said Zalewski threatened her.

■ A California man is denying drug possession charges after he was arrested for allegedly absconding from parole.

A Sept. 13 preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thomas R. Hall, 38, who was arrested by Nevada Highway Patrol troopers on Sunday.

In addition to substances troopers believe to be drugs, Hall also had $15,000 cash on him.

According to court documents, Hall was paroled in January from a long prison sentence.

■ A Carson City man waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and is scheduled to go to Douglas County District Court on a drug felony.

Brandon K. Ledford, 19, faces three counts of sales of a controlled substance. According to a warrant issued on July 12, he allegedly sold LSD on April 26, May 7 and May 28.

He allegedly connected with his clients using Snapchat.

Ledford is scheduled to appear in district court on Sept. 23.