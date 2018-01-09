Minden man denies assault with a deadly weapon, other charges

A Minden man denied charges of assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property and child abuse and endangerment.

Justin A. Moore, 44, was arrested Sept. 28 when deputies were dispatched to Ironwood Drive and Highway 395 in reference to a traffic accident. Emergency calls to dispatch said a man in a white truck was ramming into an SUV with a woman and baby inside. On scene, deputies saw people in the road around a white truck and SUV that appeared to have been in an accident.

Deputies made contact with Moore, who said there was a road rage incident and he intentionally struck the vehicle because he did not want the woman to leave the scene. Reports said the female had run into a hotel nearby to escape from Moore.

Moore and his attorney, Mathew Ence, asked for a trial to be set out longer than 60 days from Monday, however prosecutor Ric Casper said he preferred to have a trial within 60 days. The parties will be notified by the court next week about when a trial date will be scheduled.

A Gardnerville woman admitted to an alternative sentencing violation in Judge Thomas Gregory's court on Monday.

Cassandra B. Robertson, 20, admitted to taking NyQuil, thus testing positive for alcohol in her drug test. She was originally arrested for burglary, obstructing an officer and minor consuming alcohol.

Deputies responded to a trespassing call to the 1300 block of Mary Jo Drive in Gardnerville, where they met with the reporting party who said her daughter, Robertson had entered into her home without permission through a "dog door" and drank one and a half bottles of wine from her home.

The reporting party told deputies Robertson might have been at another relative's home. Deputies made contact with Robertson's cousin at the residence, when Robertson came to the door she closed and locked it without letting officers in. The officers then got permission from Robertson's cousin, the owner of the home, and placed Robertson under custody. Robertson's blood alcohol content was 0.141.

Robertson was granted a diversion program at her last hearing. Her aunt, admitted in court to giving Robertson the NyQuil without knowing it contained alcohol. However Gregory said it was Robertson's responsibility to make sure she didn't violate again. Robertson was allowed to continue her diversion program.