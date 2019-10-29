Minden drug raid suspects appear in court

A Minden man arrested after an altercation with the county code enforcement officer admitted to three felonies in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

John Patrick Zalewski, 48, faces an aggregate sentence of up to 17 years under a plea agreement. He could also receive probation.

Zalewski was arrested Sept. 3 after he threatened and spit on the code enforcement officer when she tried to get him to move his motorhome.

It turns out that she inadvertently stepped into the middle of a methamphetamine sales operation that had been under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, Zalewski admitted to a charge of maintaining a place for the unlawful use of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance and intimidating a public officer.

The drug charges each carry 1-6 years in prison and the intimidation charge carries a sentence of 1-5 years. There are also up to $40,000 in fines associated with the charges.

According to court documents, methamphetamine and marijuana were being sold out of the home at 1596 County Road from June 21 through Sept. 5.

The address was subject to a narcotics raid on Sept. 10 a week after Zalewski was taken into custody. That’s when Jarold Brewer, 48, was arrested. Under a plea negotiation, Brewer is facing charges of trafficking and sales of a controlled substance. Brewer appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday, but his arraignment was continued until Nov. 12.

Sentencing for Zalewski is scheduled for Dec. 30.