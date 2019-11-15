Minden drug dealer admits felonies

One of the residents of a County Road home arrested in a drug raid admitted to two felony counts on Tuesday.

Jerold Melton Brewer, 48, entered a guilty plea to counts of trafficking and sales of methamphetamine.

Under an agreement with prosecutors, Brewer won’t face a charge for selling drugs near Minden Park.

He faces an aggregate of up to 3-21 years in prison in connection with his arrest on Sept. 10.

Brewer and two others were arrested in a raid conducted by the Special Weapons and Tactics and Street Enforcement teams.

A week prior to Brewer’s arrest, on Sept. 3, another resident, John Zalewski, 48, was taken into custody after an altercation with a code enforcement officer over his motor home.

Zalewski admitted to threatening and spitting on the officer, sales of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance in October.

Zalewski was in custody when narcotics agents raided the home.

Zalewski faces sentencing on Dec. 30, the week before Brewer appears on Jan. 7.

■ A Kingsbury man who faces up to five years in prison is in Douglas custody after he tested positive for methamphetamine in violation of his bail conditions.

Adam Scott Morris, 52, was taken into custody just after midnight early on Halloween on a warrant issued because he had a positive test.

He was ordered to remain in custody until his Nov. 25 sentencing for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a March 9 altercation in Minden.

■ A 39-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man who has been in and out of treatment was ordered to serve 12-30 months for possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Dennis Gomes, 39, was sentenced to serve his prison time after he completes an East Fork Justice Court sentence.

Gomes has been in and out of jail for the methamphetamine case since he was first arrested Sept. 14, 2018. He admitted possession in February he had methamphetamine.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza asked District Judge Tod Young to send Gomes back to Western Regional Drug Court.

“We’re hoping none of us has to see him again,” she said.

■ The former manager of the Topaz Ranch Estates Family Dollar admitted embezzling from the store on Tuesday.

Sandra Wages, 35, admitted one count of attempted embezzlement, which can be treated as either a felony or a gross misdemeanor.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a suspended 12-32-month prison term.

Wages agreed to pay $804.62 in restitution after she failed to deposit the store’s receipts over the July 27-28 weekend.

The store alleged that Wages took $3,000 but returned much of it.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 7, 2020.