Meth trafficker gets 3-9 years in prison

Marino



A California man was ordered to spend 3-9 years in prison in connection with the sale of nearly 2 ounces of methamphetamine last summer.

Theodore Marino, 42, received consecutive prison terms after he admitted to charges of sales and trafficking in a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to 1-4 years in the sales charge and 2-5 years on the trafficking charge.

Under the sentence handed down on Monday, he could spend up to nine years in prison before being released.

Marino was originally facing three trafficking charges, two of which carried sentences of 2-15 years.

Marino apologized to Carson Valley residents for the three drug sales that occurred in the Gardnerville Ranchos on July 23, Aug. 1 and Aug. 23, 2019.

Attorney Matthew Ence argued for 1-3-year sentences to run at the same time, though he recognized the trafficking charge carries mandatory prison time.

Deputy District Attorney Patrick Ferguson argued for up to 12 years in prison on the two cases, pointing out that Marino was on felony probation in California when he conducted the drug transactions.

“On three separate occasions he sold an aggregate of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine,” Ferguson said. “If it had hit the streets it would have had an impact on a significant number of lives.”

■ A Gardnerville man was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison on Monday after admitting to driving under the influence with a prior felony.

Brandon Sortor, 35, will have to pay a minimum $2,000 fine in addition to serving a prison term.

Sortor admitted being intoxicated on Oct. 25, 2019, when he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Centerville Lane north of Dresslerville Lane. According to court documents, Sortor said he drank a pint of vodka four hours before the 12:30 p.m. wreck. Prosecutors said he had a .387 blood alcohol content. Sortor graduated from a DUI diversion program in Washoe County after he’d been convicted of three instances of DUI in seven years. He was able to reduce the felony to a misdemeanor, but under Nevada law, any subsequent felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

■ A man who admitted passing three bad checks totaling $5,167 at the Topaz Lodge was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison on Monday.

Henry Jesse Martinez, 58, was one of the participants in a check fraud ring that cost the Lodge $26,152.

Martinez and Jonathan Lee Schofield, 35, were arrested Jan. 17 after they returned to cash more checks from the California Department of Transportation in Bishop.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said Martinez originally gave deputies a false name. She said he was on probation for a similar offense in California when he was arrested

“The state believes he’s already had the benefit of a negotiation,” she said.

Martinez was given credit for 116 days time served. Schofield’s sentencing was delayed until June 1.

■ A Gardnerville man was sentenced to a suspended 12-32-month prison term after he admitted to having a credit card without the owner’s consent.

Andre Gregory Shaver, 28, was arrested Jan. 30 at Lake Tahoe with several items he’d told investigators he’d stolen in vehicle burglaries. Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said he had six credit cards, a half-dozen hydrocodone pills two loaded pistol clips, a hatchet and a machete.

As part of his sentence, he is required to pay $440 in restitution to the victims.