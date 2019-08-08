Meth seller could face long prison term

A Carson City woman faces 3-18 years in prison after she admitted to selling methamphetamine on three occasions.

Anne Marie Spiker, 36, entered guilty pleas to three counts of felony sales of a controlled substance under an agreement with prosecutors that avoided trafficking charges.

Spiker said she sold methamphetamine on Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and Dec. 14, 2018, at a location off Mica Drive in Indian Hills.

While eligible for probation, the charges each carry 1-6 years and the judge has the authority to make them consecutive.

Matthew Ence representing Spiker asked that she be released on her own recognizance pending her Sept. 30 sentencing, saying that would give her an opportunity to prove she was a good candidate for probation.

That was opposed by prosecutor Chelsea Mazza, who said Spiker was released, only to be taken into custody after testing positive for methamphetamine twice. On the second occasion she tried to flee authorities, Mazza said. She was allowed to attend an inpatient treatment program where she went to the front desk, refused to check in and the left while the registrars were on the phone to alternative sentencing. She was arrested a week later, on April 3.

District Judge Tom Gregory denied her request for release.

■ A petition for an honorable discharge from probation was delayed for a man who was placed on probation in 2016 for hitting someone walking along Highway 50 on July 4, 2015.

Nicholas Pessah, 30, did not appear in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

His 4-10 year prison sentence was suspended in April 2016. Pessah was also convicted of DUI in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

He has been on an interstate compact in California. Prosecutor Ric Casper opposed the discharge, saying he had information that Pessah had been arrested in the Bay Area for DUI.

District Judge Tom Gregory continued the case until Sept. 9, ordering that Pessah appear.

■ A California man admitted to felony attempted possession of someone else’s ID.

Craig Lewis Stewart, 28, faces 1-5 years in prison at his Sept. 30 sentencing. Stewart is serving a two-year sentence in California, which is where he was when he failed to appear in district court on Nov. 27, 2018.

The incident occurred Oct. 13, 2017.