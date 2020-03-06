Men sought in separate Stateline thefts

Douglas County authorities are seeking help to identify men in unrelated theft cases that occurred at Stateline.

One man stole the identity of another to obtain a $5,000 line of credit at a casino. He then obtained cash and gambled away the stolen money.

Anyone with information is asked to reference Case No. 20SO01390

In another case, a man stole someone’s wallet, took out a large amount of cash and dumped the wallet in a casino bathroom.

The man could be seen leaving the casino in a white vehicle resembling a Subaru stationwagon.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to reference 20SO04716.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect. Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463 or DCSO Investigator Kevin Freeman at (775) 782-6299 or at (775) 586-7253.