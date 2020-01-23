Men arrested in fake check scheme

A check-kiting scheme may have cost a south county casino $30,000.

Two men were arrested on Friday night at the Topaz Lodge in connection with fraudulent payroll checks.

Jonathan Lee Schofield, 35, and Henry Jesse Martinez, 58, were taken into custody around 8 p.m. after deputies responded to the Lodge.

The payroll checks were allegedly made out by the California Department of Transportation on two banks in Bishop.

The two men appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Tuesday where their bail remained at $30,000.

They face charges of uttering a forged instrument and burglary.

According to court documents, the two men had cashed checks at the casino on Jan. 15 and were recognized when they returned Friday.