Men accused of fleeing deputies appear in court

A deputy walks away from an Audi on Friday after driving it out of the road.

Kurt Hildebrand

Two men arrested after attempting to flee deputies in separate pursuits appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday.

A man being held in lieu of $100,000 bail after being pulled out of a red Audi on Friday refused to recognize the jurisdiction of the court on Monday.

Fabian Eloy Campos, 39, appeared on video on Monday where he claimed that he worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and that he tried to show deputies his badge on Friday. A pursuit intervention technique was used to stop him at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane.

Attorney Maria Pence was appointed to represent Campos and another hearing was set on Wednesday.

Prosecutor A.J. Hames pointed out that Campos had a significant criminal history.

“His criminal history was so long we were unable to get through it all this morning,” Hames told East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones.

Hames said Compos had a half-dozen prior felonies, including possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jones agreed with the prosecution, pointing out that the pretrial risk assessment put Campos at the highest level of risk not to reappear.

Campos was arrested around 12:15 p.m. Friday after the red Audi was spotted southbound on Highway 395 near Carson City a half-hour earlier.

The pursuit reached speeds of 90 mph soutbound on Highway 395 before turning up Johnson Lane.

Campos allegedly led deputies up Johnson Lane to the sandpits and then turned back down the road. A sheriff’s patrol vehicle, which tried to stop Campos, was struck at Fremont and Johnson Lane. Campos continued down Johnson Lane where deputies bumped him, knocking the Audi off the road.

All the vehicles damaged had to be towed from the scene.

Campos is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding peace officers and assault with a deadly weapon.

An 18-year-old Carson City man arrested on Saturday after trying to flee deputies also appeared in East Fork Justice Court.

Clayton James Enox faces a felony eluding charge after he tried to outrun authorities in a 1999 gold Oldsmobile.

A deputy spotted the Oldsmobile near Waterloo and Centerville lanes in Gardnerville with fictitious plates and activated his lights.

The sedan sped up to 65 mph and then turned down Centerville toward the Gardnerville Ranchos. The Oldsmobile lost a front tire and kept driving on the rim down Riverview past Carson Valley Golf Course. The sedan lost a second tire and kept driving on rims south. Because Enox could not maintain higher speeds deputies were able to box in the sedan before knocking it into a ditch south of Rockbottom Road.

Enox acknowledged that he is on juvenile parole and was being south for not checking in with authorities.

“This is not my first time going through the process,” he said on Monday.

Hames said Saturday’s incident appears to be connected with an April 28 eluding incident, but the case has yet to be charged.

Attorney Kristine Brown was appointed to represent Enox in court.