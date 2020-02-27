March trial vacated after man admits drug felony

A Californian, who stopped in the middle of Highway 395 in Minden nearly two years ago, admitted to transporting methamphetamine on Tuesday.

Nathaniel S. Ford, 53, has been in custody since Nov. 20, 2019, after he failed to appear for a hearing three months earlier in connection with a trial.

A new trial was set for March, but on Tuesday, Ford changed his plea to guilty in connection with his March 10, 2018, arrest.

According to court documents, Ford was northbound on Highway 395 at 40 mph in Minden when he came to the attention of a deputy. The deputy was clocking him when suddenly Ford stopped his vehicle in the slow lane. He told the deputy he was lost and that he was a methamphetamine user. His vehicle was searched and two bags of the drug were found.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza pointed out that one of the reasons the case has dragged on for two years was that Ford failed to return to court after being released. The first warrant was issued a month after his arrest and another was issued in August 2019.

Senior Judge Dave Gamble ordered Ford’s bail remain the same pending his April 14 sentencing.

Ford could face up to six years in prison and a $20,000 fine in connection with the case.

■ A Gardnerville man likely won’t spend much of the 1-3 years he received on Monday in prison in connection with a felony domestic battery.

John Hamrick admitted Nov. 14, 2019, to domestic battery with two previous instances.

Hamrick was arrested Dec. 2, 2017, after deputies responded to a fight in progress. The victim said Hamrick threw a shelf at her. Hamrick must also pay $260 in restitution to the victim.

Three domestic battery cases in seven years is a felony in Nevada.

He was given credit for 240 days time served.

■ A Gardnerville man will remain in custody pending his sentencing on a gross misdemeanor.

Daniel Redding, 27, admitted to a count of possession of a police baton on Tuesday.

He is out on bail after he entered a guilty plea Feb. 18. But he wasn’t out but a day before he tried to cheat a drug test and was taken into custody on a bail violation.

He tested positive for opiates, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

“The judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys and a lot of people spent a huge part of their time to get people out of the drug life and this flies in the face of that,” Gamble said. “It’s like you’re trying to kill yourself.”

■ A man was reinstated on probation after spending most of the first two months of the new year in custody.

Nathan Centeno, 26, was arrested Jan. 1 when deputies responded to an address north of Minden for an eviction.

Centeno was one of four people taken into custody at the time. He was wanted by Parole and Probation since he stopped reporting in July 2019. He was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in September 2018 and faced a 12-34-month prison sentence.

A woman who was arrested in the same incident admitted to possession of methamphetamine on Monday.

Sara Meierdierck, 23, was permitted to participate in Western Nevada Regional Drug Court on Monday after she told District Judge Tom Gregory she’d essentially been living on the streets.

■ A Gardnerville woman admitted she had methamphetamine when the vehicle she was in was stopped on Dec. 29, 2019.

Carina Lynn Donovan appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday, where she said she’d been addicted to opiates for 15 years.

She was granted a diversion to Western Nevada Regional Drug Court. If she can successfully complete the program, she will be able to withdraw her plea and have the felony dropped.

■ An order to show cause was issued for a 30-year-old Californian who was released from prison a year ago and has yet to pay his fees.

Mario Anthony Amial owes $503 in restitution and fees after he was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison in February 2018. He spent a year in prison before he was released.

Attorney John Malone said he’d never met Amial and didn’t have any contact information for him.