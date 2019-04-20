Manhunt subject up for sentencing Monday

A Carson City man, who was the subject of a three-hour manhunt in Jacks Valley last year is facing sentencing Monday in Douglas County District Court for burglary on Monday.

Taylor Peart, 36, faces up to 120 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. He could also receive probation.

Deputies responded to a report of a residential burglary May 31, 2018.

Peart allegedly broke into a home on Cherokee Drive. He was identified from security camera footage.

■ A Nevada prison inmate faces and additional 2-5 years in prison when is sentenced on Monday for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Paul Gary Driskell, 45, admitted to a May 12, 2017, drug sale involving 14-28 grams.

Recommended Stories For You

He was previously sentenced to 1-3 years in prison out of Washoe County for trafficking in April 2018.

Monday is the day Driskell's minimum sentence ends.