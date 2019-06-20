Man with long record sent to prison

A Carson City man who acknowledged his substantial prison record will go back there after he was sentenced for drug possession on Tuesday.

Michael J. Cox, 37, was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine for sale.

Cox has four felonies on his record, including robbery and eluding.

He spent most of the last 18 years in prison and faces a felony for ex-felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a Carson City arrest.

Attorney Matthew Ence argued for a suspended sentence in the case. However, prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said Cox had never successfully completed a suspended sentence.

She said Cox had more than 4 grams of methamphetamine on him when he was arrested on a warrant out of Carson City on April 24 in Minden.

Cox said that after he got out of prison in 2018, he got a job and was taking care of his son. But his son was taken away and he started using drugs again.

“I agree with everything she said,” he said of Mazza’s statement. “I’m not a good candidate for probation. But if I was given an opportunity, I could make something of my life.”

Young said putting Cox in prison hasn’t fixed anything, but that every time he was out he committed new crimes.

Cox was given credit for 56 days time served. He now faces the charges in Carson City that got him arrested.

A Gardnerville man was ordered into treatment on Tuesday after he admitted using heroin in the last five days.

Santino Calabrese, 34, appeared in Douglas County District Court for a review hearing on Tuesday.

After prosecutor Erik Levin said he didn’t see any information Calabrese had been tested, Calabrese said he had been tested in March by Parole and Probation.

That test was positive for opiates. When Calabrese said he hadn’t been tested since, Young asked whether he would pass a test, and he admitted that he wouldn’t.

Calabrese admitted to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in March 2018.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a Gardnerville Ranchos man who failed to show up for his arraignment on Monday.

Miky Sears, 47, may be in treatment somewhere, according to defense attorney Kris Brown.

She said he was at Mallory Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Carson City on Saturday.

Sears has three reports for alternative sentencing violations. He was scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court after he was bound over in East Fork Justice Court on May 15.

Sears was arrested Dec. 15, 2018, allegedly in possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine after a traffic stop.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Carson City man who has been out of prison for a while.

Trevor L. Nenzel, 28, owes $213 in fees to the district court after he was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison for felony domestic battery in August 2017.

Attorney Melissa Rosenthal said her office has had no contact with Nenzel.

Prosecutor A.J. Haines said that Nenzel also had a $700 warrant out of East Fork Justice Court issued April 8 for failing to appear on a charge driving on a revoked license.

A Minden woman who faces up to four years in prison will remain in custody until the court finds out why she’s there.

Amber Fitzgerald, 25, was given an opportunity to participate in Western Regional Drug Court in July 2018 as part of a suspended sentence for possession of heroin.

Fitzgerald has been in custody since May 23, when she was removed from a treatment program for violating its rules.

There is a possibility she is on holds from both the drug court and parole and probation, but Judge Tom Gregory said he didn’t see reports from either entity.

A Coleville man was granted a diversion program and his sentencing deferred while he attends the drug court program.

Bradley Robasciotti, 36, was stopped Jan. 14 on Kingsbury Grade after his pickup truck crossed the double yellow line into the path of a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.

He had methamphetamine under his seat.

He pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the uniform controlled substance act.

A Topaz Ranch Estates woman was released on bail Tuesday after her attorney said she confused the dates she was supposed to appear in court.

Sandra E. Dickey, 49, is denying a possession of methamphetamine charge stemming from her April arrest near Lutheran Bridge in Gardnerville.

A Nov. 20 jury trial was sent in the case.