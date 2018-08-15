Man who wouldnâ€™t stay out of casino earns drug felony

A man who kept being kicked out of the MontBleu Hotel ended up convicted of heroin possession after he was arrested a 12th time.

Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 32, was taken into custody by hotel security May 27, after he tried to get in using a fake name.

Deputies arrived and after searching him they found heroin on his person.

District Judge Tom Gregory sentenced Pedroli to a suspended 1-4-year prison term and ordered him to participate in Western Regional Drug Court.

Probation was mandatory for the felony.

A Winnemucca man will receive time served for all of his 60-day sentence for spitting blood on deputies during a St. Patrick's Day altercation on Kingsbury Grade.

Robert E. Wadleigh, 33, was arrested after he punched a snow plow driver in the face after the man allegedly struck his car.

Wadleigh fought with deputies and had to be restrained, which is when he spit blood into an officer's face.

He is scheduled to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court on charges stemming from the incident.

A Reno man promised he would continue to make payments on substantial restitution after he appeared in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 6.

Michael G. Allen, 58, said he was working as a dishwasher and living in a residential hotel until January when he stopped making payments.

He said he had to move from his room and his wife arrived, requiring additional care, making it impossible for him to make his $60 a month payments.

The wife, Denise M. Allen, 59, still has an active warrant for failing to appear in court.

The couple was convicted of bilking an 86-year-old man out of thousands of dollars.

Michael Allen brought $45 to pay the court and said he would start paying $60 again in September.

A man was ordered to pay $665 a month in child support for his two minor children or face the possibility of 1-5 years in prison.

Joshua Goldberg, 40, admitted to failure to support his children, who are 16 and 10 years old.

He owes approximately $39,000. If he is successful in paying off his child support the felony charge would be dismissed.

A Johnson Lane man admitted to having methamphetamine in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Mark A. Redding, 57, was ordered released on his own recognizance on Aug. 6 while awaiting his Oct. 1 sentencing.

Attorney Matthew Ence said Redding would be seeking diversion to Western Regional Drug Court. Ence said he believes the possession charge carries mandatory probation.

Redding was arrested July 20 after deputies responded to Gardnerville for a report of a disturbance around lunchtime on Friday.

Deputies reported seeing a glass pipe and a container of a substance they suspect to be narcotics in the vehicle.