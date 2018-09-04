Man who tried to wash socks at spa faces felony drug charge

An Ohio man arrested at a Genoa spa and resort on Monday morning is facing felony drug charges.

Brandon Becker, 34, was contacted by deputies after David Walley's 1862 Hot Springs employees reported he was in a closed portion of the resort with a bottle of wine.

When deputies arrived, Becker was intoxicated and would not identify himself.

At one point in the conversation, he undressed and started washing his socks near the gazebo.

A search of his backpack revealed several stray pills and a red vial containing a white powder and accompanied by a silver spoon.

He was booked into Douglas County jail and released on bail.

A Lake Tahoe man appeared in East Fork Justice Court on multiple drug sales charges after he was arrested in late Sunday night.

Kevin J. Bonovich, 35, faces four counts of sales of a controlled substance and two warrants out of Carson City.

Bonovich told East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins that he had a Wednesday court date in Carson City.

He is represented by Maria Pence in that case. Perkins said a hearing for Wednesday and lowered Bonovich's bail to $10,000.

A warrant was issued out of East Fork on Aug. 24 in connection with four separate drug sales, including 2 grams of methamphetamine and a combined total of 4.7 grams of heroin.

A Johnson Lane man is facing a probation violation after he was stopped while transporting someone for medical treatment.

Michael D. McComb, 52, told East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins that his roommate's son woke him and said he thought he'd broken his foot.

McComb said he put the son in the vehicle and was stopped while driving to Carson Valley Medical Center.

"His foot had swollen to the size of a football," McComb said on Tuesday.

According to the deputy's report, McComb was driving 85 mph on East Valley Road and passed someone on the double yellow line.

After stopping McComb near the Muller Lane Parkway just after midnight and ascertaining the circumstances, the deputy allowed him to proceed to the medical center.

McComb allegedly admitted he'd been drinking earlier in the day. McComb was placed on three years probation in May 2017 for selling a controlled substance. As part of his probation, he is not allowed to have alcohol.