Man who tried to elude deputies in custody

A Carson City man who was being sought on a $10,000 warrant is in Douglas custody after he was arrested on Friday afternoon.

Clayton James Enox, 20, failed to appear for district court last week.

He is facing charges related to a May 2 chase through the Gardnerville Ranchos that ended after deputies knocked him off Highway 395 at Jake’s Hill.

■ A man with a history of drug trafficking is in Douglas County custody on a parole violation.

Casey Sean White, 36, was booked into jail on Tuesday evening after a traffic stop on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale.

According to Nevada prison records, White was previously convicted of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and also faces a parole violation. He is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Friday.

■ A man facing prison time and deportation appeared in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle collision at Elks Point Road in Zephyr Cove on Aug. 29 and were told the driver ran into a nearby restaurant.

Jesus Estrada Uribe was arrested on his way out of the restaurant and allegedly told deputies he was the driver.

Estrada Uribe failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test of .133, above the .08 breath alcohol content.

There was a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle and his license was suspended for a prior felony driving under the influence with substantial bodily harm.

Under Nevada law, a subsequent felony DUI is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

■ A California woman was arrested Sept. 1 after she was allegedly involved in a hit and run collision in South Lake Tahoe.

Katherine Snyder was taken into custody after she threw a bottle of Hennessey at a deputy.

She fought with deputies, attempting to bite one of them.