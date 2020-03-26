Man who ran from wreck faces mandatory prison

Alvarez



A California man, who could spend more than a quarter century in prison, was denied bail on Monday.

Gilbert Diego Alvarez, 32, admitted to failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury and possession of a firearm by an unauthorized user of a controlled substance.

Alvarez was arrested at the scene of a collision that occurred Jan. 31, 2016, at Highway 88 and Mottsville Lane. The collision resulted in injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle.

Failing to stop carries a penalty of 2-20 years in prison and a $2,000-$5,000 fine. Alvarez is not eligible for probation.

Deputies found a shotgun in the vehicle when he was taken into custody. The firearm charge carries a sentence of 1-6 years and a $5,000 fine. The two sentences could be consecutive.

After the collision, Alvarez was taken into custody in California and has served the intervening four years in prison, attorney Brian Filter said.

Alvarez is scheduled to finish his California prison term on April 1. Filter asked District Judge Tom Gregory to reduce Alvarez’ bail to $1,500 cash, so he could get out after April 1 and return for his May 18 sentencing date.

“He knows he’s going to prison and that his sentence could be more severe if he doesn’t appear,” Filter said.

Prosecutor Erik Levin pointed out that Alvarez is not entitled to bail and that he has 39 arrests on his record.

According to court documents, Alvarez rear-ended a vehicle stopped at the light at Highway 88 and Mottsville.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted Monday to a count of felony trafficking in methamphetamine.

Douglas James Best, 49, faces 2-15 years in prison and is ineligible for probation when he is sentenced on May 18.

Best was arrested Dec. 13, 2019, on drug trafficking and a warrant out of El Dorado County for felony domestic violence.

■ A 21-year-old Reno woman admitted to assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Jan. 26 incident where she held a knife up to a man’s neck and threatened to cut him.

Cora Quin Martinez faces 1-6 years in prison and an up to $5,000 fine at her May 18 sentencing.

Attorney John Malone said Martinez had been bailed out by the victim in the case a couple of times, including when she was taken into custody in Carson City in connection with an incident that occurred in a ride-share.

■ A Gardnerville man who made off with a vehicle only to be caught within minutes of the theft was sentenced to probation on Tuesday.

Shane Dollar, 19, received Tuesday a suspended 12-34-month prison term for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The prosecution, defense and Parole and Probation all recommended probation for Dollar, who was arrested Dec. 7 after he drove off with a vehicle on Waterloo Lane just after the Parade of Lights.

Dollar didn’t get past Lampe Park where he was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

He was on diversion in Lyon County, and his attorney acknowledged he had a proclivity for taking vehicles.

Filter argued that Dollar had been the subject of beatings in the jail, and he feared he would be a victim of abuse in prison. Dollar was given 109 days time served.

■ A Gardnerville man was sentenced on Tuesday to 180 days in jail for possession of a dangerous weapon.

Daniel Redding, 27, was arrested Jan. 2 after deputies found a collapsible baton in his possession.

Redding was on parole out of Carson City for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

He was given credit for 44 days time served.