Man who pointed guns at family receives suspended sentence

Garska

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A Topaz Ranch Estates man who admitted to pointing firearms at his wife and family received a suspended four-year prison term on Monday.

Richard C. Garska, 67, was ordered neither to drink alcohol nor to enter bars for the duration of his five-year probation.

Garska’s wife and a young woman who was in the home when the March 16 incident occurred said it was out of character for him to be drinking or even disagreeable.

“We lived together for seven years and he never threatened me,” his wife said. “He was drinking flavored brandy and it changes his character.”

The young woman said the incident was scary, but that she looked on Garska as a father figure.

“I humbly apologize to the court, Douglas County and all involved for the brief moment of stupidity on my part,” he said.

When asked what he was doing to stay off alcohol, Garska answered, “Drinking Coca Cola, sir.”

He said he could live his life without alcohol and that he didn’t consider himself an alcoholic.

District Judge Tom Gregory said he wished Garska well.

“I hope it’s true that family is more important to you than alcohol,” Gregory said.

Defense attorney Matthew Ence said Garska didn’t have any prior felonies.