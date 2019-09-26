Man who kept using drugs off to prison

A Lake Tahoe man was sentenced to prison on Monday after he failed to remain off drugs, despite a judge’s warning.

Jeffrey Alan Gross, 45, received 12-48 months in prison for sales of methamphetamine and cocaine in a Nov. 1, 2018, drug sale.

Attorney Matthew Ence argued that Gross’ bail violations were all due to his drug habit and asked that the judge sentence him to drug court.

However prosecutor Chelsea Mazza pointed out that the multiple violations meant she was no longer bound by a plea agreement and could argue for prison time.

“When he was out of custody he was arrested for driving without a driver’s license and admitted he’d used methamphetamine. He refused to provide a sample.”

District Judge Tom Gregory said the case was not one of simple possession.

“You sold cocaine and heroin and have had multiple opportunities to be free,” Gregory said. “I find you are not a good candidate for probation.”

Gregory also ordered Gross to pay $500 attorney’s fees.

■ A Dresslerville man who was ordered to prison for attempted eluding on Monday denied that he was running from the law.

“I was not trying to run from law enforcement,” said Jessie Avalos, 26, as he was being escorted to begin his 1-3-year prison sentence.

Avalos admitted a charge of attempting to elude authorities in February and received a suspended sentence in April.

His attorney said that since that sentence, he was arrested for entering a casino because he was escorting his grandmother to check on a bingo card. Kris Brown said he was also the victim of a domestic battery where he was hit with a ball bat.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza pointed out that Avalos led deputies on a chase up Highway 395 that hit speeds of 135 mph.

Avalos was given credit for 79 days time served.

■ A Sacramento man was found ineligible for a diversion program on Monday.

Gregory Spears, 58, received a suspended 12-34-month prison sentence and a $1,000 fine after he admitted to possession of a controlled substance for sale. He was arrested April 27 in Stateline with 20 1-gram packets of cocaine.

“I believe that it’s quite possible this saved his life,” attorney Joe Laub said.

■ A man who was arrested with Ecstasy received a suspended 12-32 month sentence after he admitted to possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Daniel Eggers Jr., 20, was pulled over for driving 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

“What happened was a hiccup in my life,” he said. “I realize I don’t need to spend my time doing drugs.”

He was ordered to forfeit $307 as part of his sentence.

■ A former Minden man accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 in March 2018 asked for a new lawyer on Tuesday.

Jason Bahr, 45, appeared in Douglas County District Court on charges he coerced a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him.

Laub told District Judge Tod Young a conflict required that he withdraw from representing Bahr.

Bahr asked Young to appoint a new attorney because he was no longer able to afford his own attorney.

He has been free on bail since his arrest in January.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza pointed out that the case dragged through Justice Court for more than a year while the defense sought DNA evidence.

Young assured her and Bahr that he would move the case along, protecting both the state’s and the defendant’s rights.