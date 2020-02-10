Man who hit deputy with vehicle receives prison

A Carson City man was ordered to spend 62-156 months in prison after saying he was on methamphetamine when the SUV he was driving knocked a patrol car door into a deputy.

Steven Michael Williams, 23, faced up to 16 years in prison after he admitted to counts of battery with a deadly weapon and attempting to elude deputies.

“I was scared and on drugs,” Williams said.

Deputy Tyler Jones testified that he’s been suffering from sciatica since the incident that he said wrapped the doorframe around his body.

Jones credited his bullet-proof vest with protecting him from more severe injury on Sept. 27.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop that morning after spotting a white sport utility vehicle that matched one involved in a theft at the Gardnerville Walmart.

They followed the Yukon into the parking lot of the Riverview 7-Eleven where Williams backed into a space. Video on Monday showed Jones pull up and Williams drive the Yukon out of the parking lot, knocking Jones’ open door into him.

“It was a Godsend that no one else was hurt,” he said. “They had to replace the door.”

Jones said that after leaving the parking lot, Williams jumped the median on Riverview and then drove over to Glenwood Drive where he abandoned the Yukon and his passenger.

Several hours later, a tip led deputies to a home next door to the 7-Eleven where Williams was located hiding in a closet.

Defense attorney Maria Pence argued that Williams wasn’t trying to hurt Jones, but that he was frightened and under the influence.

She said Williams lost both his parents by the time he was 17 and that he’d turned to drugs to deal with the pain in asking for a suspended sentence and drug court.

Prosecutor Erik Levin pointed out that this was not the first time Williams had promised to stop using drugs and had been offered treatment.

“He was in drug court when this happened and that’s as big a failure as you can have,” he said.

Williams wrote a letter of apology to Jones, whom District Judge Tod Young said forgave Williams in a letter to the court.

“I can’t imagine what it must have been like to lose your mom, dad and uncle,” Young said. “But you knew deputies were after you when you took off. You can say you didn’t try to hit the deputy, but you did hit him and you did it with careless indifference. If you were intoxicated, that’s not a defense.”

Williams received 35-88 months in prison for battery with a deadly weapon and 26-68 months for attempting to elude. The sentences must be served consecutively.

Williams was given credit for 137 days time served.