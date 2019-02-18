Man who battered zip-tied woman up for parole

A Gardnerville man, who was convicted last year by a jury of battery causing substantial bodily harm, is scheduled to go before the Nevada Parole Board on March 25.

Donald Douglas Eby, 61, was found guilty by a jury in April 2018 after a four-day trial. The jury found him innocent of coercion.

The 90-pound woman was found running along Centerville Lane on Jan. 2, 2017, battered and wearing only a bathrobe and underwear, her wrists zip-tied so tightly her rescuers could barely see the plastic.

Eby was sententenced to 1-4 years in prison on June 6, 2018, after the victim and her sisters testified.

The victim testified Eby pulled the zip ties out of his pocket, and that she believed he had no intention of letting her leave that night.

Under Nevada law, the longest sentence Eby could have received was 1-5 years.

A Gardnerville woman, who was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison for a fraudulent credit card transaction, will face her first parole board hearing on March 13.

Jaclyn Thun, 32, was convicted of taking $728, draining the bank account of a disabled Navy veteran and running up his credit card.

She also violated probation on two other cases. She was sentenced to 12-36 months in prison on another felony to run consecutive to her other sentence.

Parole was revoked for a man who has failed to support either his wife or minor child.

Jeremi J. Schortgen, 41, was arrested Nov. 7, 2018, near his Topaz Ranch Estates home.

This will be his third stretch in prison for not supporting his children. He was previously sent to prison in 2012 and 2017 for owing nearly $100,000. He'd been out on parole for about five weeks before he was taken back into custody.

In June 2017, he was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison after failing to make $200 monthly payments.