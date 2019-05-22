Man wanted in Douglas arrested in Sacramento after fiery chase

A South Lake Tahoe man wanted in Douglas and El Dorado counties was captured after a fiery chase on Highway 50 in California.

Christopher Wadstein, 30, was spotted eastbound on Highway 50 near Shingle Springs on Tuesday.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies tried to get Wadstein to yield, but he drove off, entering the opposing traffic lanes, according to the City of South Lake Tahoe.

Deputies broke off pursuit due to the dangerous conditions.

A short time later, he was spotted westbound on 50 by the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers’ pursuit of Wadstein included a fixed-wing aircraft and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s helicopter.

Wadstein’s Dodge pickup caught fire and he lept from the vehicle in south Sacramento.

Wadstein was allegedly arrested with nearly a pound of methamphetamine. Sacramento firefighters said they could hear ammunition cooking off in the burning vehicle.

He was arrested May 13, 2018, in connection with 17 firearms taken from a car in a hotel parking lot. He was in custody but was released on bail.

According to South Lake Tahoe authorities, the city’s detectives learned he was traveling between North Dakota, Sacramento and Douglas County. He was allegedly in Sacramento to buy guns and drugs to bring back to North Dakota.

Wadstein is wanted in Douglas County on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly cutting another man with a knife during an altercation in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The incident was reported 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Wadstein posted bail and was released.

The $20,000 warrant was issued for Wadstein’s arrest on Nov. 26 after he failed to appear in East Fork Justice Court.