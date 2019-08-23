Man waives hearing in theft charges

A Topaz Ranch Estates man with a long criminal history in Douglas County waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

Adam William Westmark, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Sept. 30 on two felonies, including attempted grand larceny and possession of drugs. Westmark was arrested in March after he missed a stop sign. At the time he was on parole for attempted burglary. He was also allegedly found with bolt cutters, a lock-pick set and pry bar.

Westmark was one of a trio of men involved in 2010 burglaries that resulted in the theft of more than $15,000 in tools.

■ A Californian arrested in connection with felony possession of stolen property charges is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Sept. 9.

Jeremy Daniel Stritenberger, 43, and Riki Eltingham, 41, were arrested at the old Power Dam in July with a stolen vehicle.

On Monday Eltingham admitted to charges of using someone else’s ID to avoid prosecution and possession of stolen property. While she’s eligible for probation, she could face 2-10 years in prison with consecutive sentences.

■ A Gardnerville man waived his preliminary hearing on a felony DUI and is scheduled to go to Douglas County District Court

Christoval Villarreal, 39, was arrested by a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper on May 18 in the parking lot of the Topsy Walmart.

After he was taken into custody, he performed a breathylizer test that revealed he had a .224 blood alcohol content.

■ A Sun Valley man was arrested on several driving infractions as well as a parole violation on Sunday morning.

Cameron R. Cottle, 44, was arrested on Jacks Valley Road near the Target at 9:49 a.m. after a traffic stop.

A deputy reported he could not see Cottle, due to the tint on his windows. A background check revealed he had a warrant out of California and was driving on a revoked drivers license.

■ A Californian was arrested 7:41 p.m. Sunday in Minden, accused of felony drug charges.

Miranda Jones, 34, of Pasadena, Calif., was taken into custody at County Road and 10th Street in Minden after a traffic stop.

Jones was driving a silver Versa that failed to stop at a stop sign. A K-9 detected drugs in the vehicle, and 1.8 grams of heroin and 2.8 grams of methamphetamine were found in her possession.

Jones daughter was in the vehicle and was turned over to Child Protective Services.