Man waives hearing in sex crime

A Gardnerville Ranchos man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday and was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court on Oct. 8.

David John Harris, 27, has been in custody since May 1 on charges of sexual assault of someone under the age of 16, statutory sexual seduction, lewdness and child abuse.

According to court documents, Harris told investigators he’d purchased a Plan B pill for the girl after he got drunk and had sex with her during a camping trip.

Waiver of a preliminary hearing typically indicates a plea deal is in the works.

Under the charges, Harris could face up to life in prison if found guilty.

■ A Silver Springs woman who waived her preliminary hearing on a drug felony in connection with her arrest on July 30.

Vanessa Yescas Flores, 28, was pulled over July 30 on a traffic violation.

She only had a learner’s permit. A drug-detecting dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicles and deputies located a half-ounce of methamphetamine.

She is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 26.

■ A Sparks woman faces a felony drug charge after she was taken into custody accused of shoplifting.

Ashley P. Jocol was arrested 10 p.m. Aug. 11 at Highway 395 and Jacks Valley Road.

She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

She waived her preliminary hearing on Wednesday and is scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Aug. 27.

■ A Reno man waived his preliminary hearing and will go to Douglas County District Court on a theft charge.

Juan M. Lopez Leyva, 27, was arrested July 27. He is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Aug. 27.