Man waives hearing in racially-motivated crime

A man accused of brandishing a gun and yelling racial epithets at two Indian Hills residents waived his preliminary hearing on Friday.

Thomas Morris, 59, appeared in East Fork Justice Court, where attorney Matthew Ence said Morris planned on entering a guilty plea to a count of racially motivated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of abuse of an elderly person.

Morris is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Morris was arrested early on Sept. 12 after deputies received a report that he pointed a rifle with a laser site at two neighbors while yelling racial slurs.

Morris is denying charges of racially motivated assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

According to court documents, a couple said they were sitting in their vehicle in their driveway when Morris climbed a fence, yelled the slur and “You want some of this,” brandishing a weapon.

They said they saw the red dot from the laser sight travel up the side of their vehicle and to them. They immediately pulled away and contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight deputies served a search warrant on the home on Loyola Street and seized an M1A Socom with a laser sight.

During the search warrant, deputies noted Morris’ roommate had bruising to her face. She contacted the sheriff’s office a short time later to report Morris had awakened her Aug. 30 by punching her in the head and put a pillow and pistol to her head.