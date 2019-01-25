Man waives hearing in eluding case

A Dresslerville man who led deputies on a 135-mph chase from one end of Carson Valley to the other is scheduled to appear in district court on Feb. 4.

Jessie Avalos, 25, waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

He faces felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and eluding police. Several lesser charges are scheduled to be heard in East Fork Justice Court on Feb. 6.

Avalos was booked on Jan. 13 after being pursued by authorities from the Gardnerville Ranchos up highways 88 and 395 and onto Stephanie Way near Wildhorse before doubling back.

He abandoned the red Mazda pickup he was driving near Airport Road where he was captured after fleeing on foot.

Attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent him.

■ A California man who was arrested on Jan. 14 for using someone else's identity to avoid a warrant, waived his preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Joseph L. Wages, 36, was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court on Feb. 5.

Wages was stopped at Highway 395 and Mica Drive by a deputy working extra patrols in the wake of the Gardnerville Ranchos homicides.

Wages is a Pioneer, Calif., resident.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates resident was taken into custody on Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation.

Ian Z. Biggs, 32, is accused of a probation violation. He was taken into custody at 5:15 p.m.