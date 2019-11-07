Man waives extradition on drug charge

A Coleville man waived his extradition on Monday after he was arrested on an Arizona fugitive warrant.

Robert Roa, 31, was eastbound on Virginia Ranch Road approaching Highway 395 over the weekend.

He was pulled over for a traffic violation and a routine background check revealed he was wanted in Arizona on a $10,000 warrant issued out of Arizona two years ago for allegedly transporting marijuana.

■ A Michigan woman, who was taken into custody Oct. 26, waived extradition proceedings and agreed to go back to Texas.

Brittni Kae Reynolds, 28, was contacted by a deputy investigating a van with broken windows and inoperable doors at the Gardnerville Walmart on Saturday evening. A background check revealed a warrant issued when Reynolds absconded from probation on a forgery charge. East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones set a Nov. 6 review date.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested Oct. 30 after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another motorist during an altercation.

Harrison M. Munger, 37, told deputies that he was avoiding manholes driving on Kimmerling Road and was yelled at by another driver. Munger allegedly pointed a .38 handgun at the other man.

He’s facing a charges in East Fork Justice Court.