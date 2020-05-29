Man sought in lewdness case

Proctor-Henry

proctor1

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Secret Witness reward for any information leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Caleb Proctor-Henry, who is a suspect in an ongoing investigation into lewdness with a minor under 16 and statutory sexual seduction.

Investigators received information on May 28 that Proctor-Henry was in the Douglas County area but actively avoiding law enforcement. Proctor-Henry also has active warrants for his arrest out of neighboring jurisdictions.

Please contact Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski (775-782-9926 or 775-586-7255) or Douglas County Sheriff’s Office dispatch (775-782-5126) with any information about Proctor-Henry’s whereabouts.