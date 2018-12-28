Man sought in attempted shoplifting

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a man who attempted to walk out of the Topsy Walmart after scanning fewer than half of them.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the man selected 23 items at the Topsy Walmart and scanned the 10 least expensive before trying to leave with the rest at about 9:45 a.m. Dec. 23.

He was stopped by security, and fled leaving his items. He left in a white sedan investigators believe to be a Honda Acura.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Investigator Brandon Williamson at 775-782-9927 about case No. 18SO40616.