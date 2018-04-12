Man sitting in car allegedly shot up in store parking lot

Two men, who were arrested Tuesday in the parking lot of a grocery store, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday morning.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Dennis Wade Hall, 30, and Johnson Lane resident Christopher P. McLaughlin, 28, were ordered held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

According to court documents, the two men pulled into a parking space next to an unmarked patrol unit and Hall got out and went into the store.

The deputy reported he saw McLaughlin inject himself in the arm while he was sitting in the car.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine and heroin, according to the court file.

Both men were ordered back to justice court April 18.

■ Two men were released on their own recognizance on Wednesday after a Tuesday arrest for possession of a credit card without the owner's permission.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Patrick V. Jeckering, 60, and Topaz Ranch Estates resident Robert J. Londregan, 54, have been released.

Bail was ordered to remain for Topaz Ranch Estates resident Sandra E. Dickey, 38.

All three were taken into custody on Tuesday after deputies discovered a half-dozen credit cards inside the vehicle.

One of the cards was in the center console, two were in Dickey's purse and three were on the floorboard at Londregan's feet, according to East Fork Justice Court documents.