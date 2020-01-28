Man sent to prison in DUI collision

A 65-year-old Carson Valley man was sentenced Monday to 2-6 years in prison less than a year after graduating from a DUI diversion program.

Bradley Owen Lundin admitted to driving under the influence in connection with an Aug. 1 collision at Highway 395 and Stephanie Way.

According to court documents, Lundin left the scene of the collision and was arrested with a .294 blood alcohol content.

“I apologize to the community and my friends and family for how badly I’ve disappointed them,” Lundin said at Monday’s sentencing.

District Judge Tom Gregory agreed with the 2-6-year recommendation. The maximum penalty for a subsequent DUI is 15 years in prison.

“I’m saddened and somewhat surprised to see you back here after a difficult program,” he said. “Your only criminal history is driving under the influence and it’s unacceptable.”

Lundin will also have to pay the mandatory minimum $2,000 fine.

Lundin previously admitted to a third DUI in 2015 and had undergone three years of diversion court before graduating on Feb. 26, 2019.

■ A Lake Tahoe man who was caught with heroin received a suspended 12-34 month prison sentence.

Justin Ryan Moore, 38, was arrested in September 2018.

According to his attorney, he is also facing a theft charge in Washoe County and there is a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of El Dorado County.

He was ordered to participate in Western Nevada Regional Drug Court as a condition of his probation.