Man receives max in attempted lewdness

A former Minden man who admitted attempted lewdness with a child received the maximum sentence on Monday.

Juan Gabriel Ramirez-Vargas was sentenced to 4-10 years in prison in Douglas County District Court.

Ramirez-Vargas has been on an immigration hold since he was returned to Douglas County in April 2017.

He still faces a count of destruction of jail property in East Fork Justice Court.

District Judge Tod Young also imposed the maximum fine of $20,000.

According to the plea agreement, Ramirez-Vargas did not admit he behaved lewdly with the child but said through an interpreter that the possibility of being convicted on far more severe charges influenced his decision.

His was the last indictment from the 2018 Douglas County Grand Jury to be adjudicated. He originally faced a life sentence with a possibility of parole after 35 years at trial.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said the age of the case and the unwillingness of the victim, who was 7 in 2016, to testify contributed to the decision to enter a plea agreement.

The crime is alleged to have occurred in March 2016 in an Ironwood apartment.