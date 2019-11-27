Man receives life sentence for raping girl

A Gardnerville Ranchos man who admitted raping a 14-year-old girl was sentenced to 25 years to life on Monday.

David John Harris, 27, admitted in October to a count of sexual assault on a child under the age of 16.

Through his attorney, Harris sought to delay his sentencing into January because he feared what would happen to him when he went to prison.

Harris admitted he’d had sex with the girl while he was drunk during a camping trip. According to court documents, after they returned from the camping trip, Harris purchased a Plan B pill for the girl. He has been in custody since May 1

Under Nevada law, the charge only carries one sentence.

Attorney Matthew Ence defended Harris while Chelsea Mazza prosecuted the case.

Mazza said the victim’s mother made a statement on behalf of the victim and the impact this has had on their family. “The main point I made for the State was that the blame goes to the defendant in this case, and the victim should feel no guilt,” she said. “I also argued the circumstances of defendant’s life at the time do not excuse his actions here, and there is no excuse for his conduct.”

Mazza said she argued that the sentence was appropriate given the impact on the victim.

On Tuesday, a former Minden man denied three counts of sexual assault with a girl under the age of 16.

A Sept. 16, 2020, trial date was set for Jason Bahr, 45, on charges he coerced a 15-year-old into having sex with him.

The Lincoln, Calif., resident turned himself in on an East Fork Justice Court warrant in January. The incidents allegedly occurred between March and August 2018 and include allegations Bahr blackmailed the victim into sexual encounters.