Man receives 10 years in severe battery

Saying he showed no mercy to his victim, and therefore was deserving of none, District Judge Tod Young sentenced a Gardnerville man to a maximum of up to a decade in prison on Tuesday.

James McNeill, 41, received 40-120 months in prison on a charge of felony battery with a deadly weapon.

Victim Theresa Gentry said she believes McNeill punched her in the face with a dumbbell, breaking nearly every bone in her face, on Nov. 19, 2017, at the home they shared.

Gentry said it was a typical Sunday for the couple, who'd gone shopping and out to eat before coming home.

She said a text from a friend who was DJ'ing that McNeill blamed for prompting the attack prompted an altercation earlier.

"He went from zero to 1,000 in the time it took to cross the bedroom," she said. "He is a liar, a coward and a monster. I believe he poses a danger to others."

Young characterized the injuries done Gentry as literally breaking her head.

"The damage caused by your violence exhibited no mercy at the time of the attack," Young said.

McNeill apologized for the attack, agreeing with prosecutor Peter Handy that no one deserved the sort of injuries Gentry suffered.

Gentry described what happened to her that night. She said she remembered sitting on the bed and McNeill brushing his teeth. She said he turned out the lights, and then she was hit in the face.

She said that she was still dazed by the initial blow when McNeill hit her in the side of the face. She said she curled up in a ball as McNeill started kicking her, breaking five of her ribs in seven places.

"I was afraid I was going to die," she said. She showed the judge photos of her before the attack and after.

McNeill was given credit for 251 days time served.

Gentry credited the charity Face Forward for aiding in her reconstructive surgery. The group provides free physical and emotional reconstruction for the victims of domestic battery.