Man plans to admit shooting at housemate

A Johnson Lane resident who fired a volley of bullets at a housemate indicated he would be admitting to a count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Grant A. Lukins, 35, was arrested July 26 after a stand-off on Squires Street after the gunplay led his housemates to flee and call the sheriff’s office.

He surrendered after a neighbor helped convince him to give up just as the Sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics team was preparing to go in and get him.

As part of a plea negotiation, Lukins will be allowed to attend an outpatient treatment program with that time counting toward his sentence.

Lukins was allegedly intoxicated when the incident occurred. Investigators found several bullet holes in the wall next to where the housemate was standing when Lukins opened fire.

Lukins is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Nov. 5. He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

■ A man arrested in an early morning raid waived his preliminary hearing and will go to Douglas County District Court on a felony drug charge.

Jerold Brewer, 48, was arrested Sept. 10 at his County Road home in a raid conducted by the Special Weapons and Tactics and Street Enforcement teams.

Under a plea agreement, Brewer will admit a count of level 2 trafficking, but won’t face an enhancement for selling methamphetamine near a public park.

He is scheduled to appear in district court on Oct. 29.

Another resident of the County Road home was already in custody for spitting on a code enforcement officer in a Sept. 3 dispute over a motorhome. John Zalewski, 47, is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Oct. 21.

■ A man who still owes his fines and fees for a felony DUI conviction was brought back to Nevada from Florida.

Dara Siev, 45, was booked into Douglas County Jail on Wednesday.

When he was sentenced to prison in February 2017 after being arrested in October 2015 for reckless driving with an open beer and a .197 blood alcohol content.

He was ordered to appear in court within two weeks of his release to set up a payment plan. He was released after six months in prison but never turned up to pay the

$2,238 he owed in fines and fees.

District Judge Tod Young consistently warns those appearing before him that he will issue a warrant for their arrest if they do not pay their fines and fees.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was taken into custody on Wednesday night for possession of a controlled substance.

Nicolina F. Dilley was arrested 8 p.m. on Precision Drive near the Starbucks Plant on a felony. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.

■ A Reno woman was taken into custody on Tuesday on a felony warrant for failing to appear in Tahoe Township Justice Court.

This is the second time in three months Melissa K. Hayes, 36, has been booked into jail. She was previously booked in late July.

■ A $5,000 nationwide warrant has been issued for a Sparks woman who failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Jasmine Moreland, 30, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Attorney Matthew Ence told District Judge Tod Young that Moreland may be in custody somewhere.

Young said that if she is in custody the warrant should ensure her appearance, and that if she isn’t, someone will track her down.