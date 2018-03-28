Man passes bottle, but not DUI test

A Gardnerville man was arrested for felony driving under the influence and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday.

Paul Douglas Johnston Jr., 54, was taken into custody 4 p.m. at Mission Street and Highway 395.

Sheriff's deputies investigated two men parked in a Bravada in the old Eagle Gas Station parking lot at 3:30 p.m.

Deputies reported the driver, Johnston, and the passenger were passing a bottle of vodka back and forth.

The keys were in the vehicle's ignition.

During a search of Johnston they found six .25-caliber bullets in his pocket. Johnston said he'd been shooting earlier that day.

A preliminary breath test indicated that Johnston had a .244 blood alcohol content. A background check revealed he had a prior felony instance of driving under the influence.

After taking Johnston into custody, deputies searched a backpack and found a .25 caliber pistol.

They obtained a warrant for a blood draw during booking.

Nevada County was given until April 6 to extradite a Gardnerville man on a warrant for probation violation out of Truckee.

Ryan Gene Huddin, 32, was arrested March 24 on South Riverview after he was recognized as having a warrant.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court and waived his extradition on Monday.

Huddin made regional news when he was arrested in Truckee in September 2016 with multiple stolen bicycles and power tools.

A Johnson Lane man was arrested on an alternative sentencing warrant after deputies responded to a report his van was stuck in the mud.

Freddie Clarke, 39, ran from officers when they spotted him. They found him hiding behind a piñon above the Johnson Lane sandpits.

A search turned up a bindle of metamphetamine. Clarke was wanted for testing positive for the drug.

A Carson City woman was arrested early Wednesday morning on a probation violation.

Amberlynn Miller, 23, was taken into custody at Plymouth Drive and Somerset Way at 1:50 a.m.

Miller was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance on June 18, 2016, in Carson City.

She was paroled August 2017, according to the Nevada Department of Prisons.

A South Lake Tahoe woman was arrested at the Hard Rock on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Chrystal L. Sexton, 43, was booked at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.