Man ordered to bring proof to court

A South Lake Tahoe man who admitted breaking the jaw of a fellow gambler in a 2016 incident will have to bring proof to court that two of his tires were flattened.

Michael R. Burghard, 29, texted attorney Richard Davis on Tuesday morning and said the tires prevented him from attending court.

Burghard is being asked to answer a contempt of court charge. Video allegedly shows him vandalizing the court, according to documents in the file.

Judge Tod Young set a March 27 date for Burghard to answer the contempt charge and show proof his missing court was justified.

Burghard is facing an April 3 sentencing hearing for battery causing substantial bodily harm. He changed his plea on Jan. 30 after initially denying the charge.

He faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A Carson City man admitted possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

Andrey Griffiths, 20, waived a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28 on a felony drug charge in connection with a Feb. 2, 2017, incident in which he had methamphetamine.

Griffiths is facing mandatory probation on a 1-4-year prison sentence. According to the plea agreement, the prosecution won't seek jail time, and Griffiths won't seek diversion.

A woman arrested Feb. 17 in a car stop that resulted in her passenger being Tazered in the head didn't appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Her attorney said Stefanie Marie Chapa, 35, might be in custody in another jurisdiction. Chapa is allegedly involved with several thefts at area Walmarts.

Attorney Matthew Ence said she had warrants in Carson City, Lyon and Churchill counties.

She is facing a charge of principal to grand larceny in connection with the theft of several cameras from the Gardnerville Walmart. Chapa was the driver of a vehicle that was stopped at Silver City RV Park and resulted in the arrest of Clarence Wayne Garcia, 35. Passing motorists stopped and helped a deputy with a third man, who tried to run away from the car. He was hospitalized to remove a Tazer probe from his scalp.

Garcia appeared in district court last week and his arraignment was continued until March 20.

District Judge Tod Young issued a $50,000 nationwide warrant for her arrest.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office released the identity of the third man, Reno resident Ross Baynard, 27. A warrant is being sought for his arrest in the case.

A $5,000 warrant was issued for the arrest of Cassandra J. Baker, 32, who was scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Baker is facing a charge of gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. She also has a warrant for her arrest out of Tahoe Township Justice Court.

Baker was arrested Feb. 16 in Stateline. She was a passenger in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The driver was arrested, and she was searched.

A Gardnerville Ranchos man accused of lewdness with a minor was ordered to Lakes Crossing in Sparks to determine his competence.

Jayson Kagan, 19, will be transported to the mental health facility for an evaluation.