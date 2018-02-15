Man involved in 2015 stolen vehicle incident has probation reinstated

An Ione, Calif., man had his probation reinstated after he admitted multiple violations for traveling to Michigan, Maryland and Chicago.

Tyler J. Chadwick, 33, was arrested in 2015 on charges of grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Deputies stopped Chadwick on Highway 395 near Stephanie Way driving a Dodge pickup truck that had been stolen from California. He was allegedly using the truck to tow a trailer reported as stolen from Carson City.

Deputies located methamphetamine inside the truck.

Chadwick was returned to court on a warrant, where he admitted to traveling to Michigan, Maryland and Chicago without permission.

In court, Maria Pence, Chadwick's attorney, told Judge Tod Young that Chadwick entered a rehab center in Michigan.

When he left the center, he went to Maryland where he has permanent residence and a job.

"He has stable housing, he is sober and he has good support," Pence said.

Chadwick was facing up to 94 months in prison if his probation was revoked. Instead, Young reinstated his probation saying, "at least you made some effort to get sober."

"You've made some good steps and I want you to know I am rooting for you," Young said.

A South Lake Tahoe man was returned to court on a warrant.

David J. Martinez, 33, was arrested in 2016 on charges of robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and possession of paraphernalia.

He was arrested after deputies were called to Harveys in July in reference to a man stealing casino chips. According to reports, Martinez allegedly grabbed chips from a tray on a black jack table. The reporting party said he stole five $100 chips. The same day, a victim told deputies she had two fraudulent charges of $1,040.99 on her credit card. The victim said she left her purse at a roulette table at Harveys and noticed the charges when she went to cancel her cards. Both charges were at Lakeside Inn and Casino.

Video surveillance confirmed Martinez took both the chips and the credit card.

He was arrested in September at Lakeside Inn on a warrant. When deputies searched him, they found a container of heroin in his pants pocket, a prescription pill in his pocket and drug paraphernalia.

Martinez will appear before the court for sentencing on Feb. 27.

A 47-year-old Tahoma man is in custody after authorities responded to a report of gunshots on Lake Tahoe's West Shore and found a dead body.

Jeremy David Virgo was arrested on a charge of murder, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office announced Monday — one day after authorities apprehended Virgo at Homewood Mountain Resort.