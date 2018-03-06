Man in custody on lewdness charge

A 19-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man is facing a felony charge after he was arrested Friday morning for lewdness with a minor under the age of 14.

Jayson Kagan appeared in East Fork Justice Court where attorney Derrick Lopez was appointed to represent him.

Kagan stared at the pen in his hand during the hearing and told Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins that he didn't understand the charging document.

Perkins ordered him to return to court today with his attorney.

Kagan said he preferred being kept in isolation while in custody.

"I'd rather be by myself," he said.

Kagan was arrested on a warrant issued March 1 for a February incident involving a 5-year-old.

■ A Carson City woman whose shoplifting arrest led to a drug trafficking charge was told she wouldn't be released on her own recognizance.

Ann Hurt, 36, was arrested Thursday at the Gardnerville Walmart after deputies learned she had an alternative sentencing violation in Carson City. According to court documents Hurt was found with 5.2 grams of methamphetamine in her bra during a search that occurred in the jail.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins said he reduced her bail to $1,500 and would consider releasing her on her own recognizance after finding out what is going on with the Carson City hold.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested on Friday afternoon on charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Adam J. Guenther, 27, was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped near Tilman Lane and Jobs Peak Drive after a deputy spotted an expired registration.

The deputy reported there was the smell of marijuana in the vehicle and asked the driver if he could search the vehicle.

He allegedly located a container with a substance believed to be black tar heroin.

Gunther was released Monday on his own recognizance and told to return on May 21.

■ A Johnson Lane woman was ordered held until today on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Peggy Gomez, 46, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday morning.

She was arrested on Sunday afternoon after a deputy spotted her vehicle with an expired license plate on East Valley Road.

Gomez had a warrant out of East Fork Justice Court on a ticket for disturbing the peace in Minden on May 4. She didn't appear on the ticket July 24 and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

■ An 18-year-old Carson City man was arrested on Sunday after deputies responded to a collision at the intersection of highways 50 and 28.

A white Honda sedan allegedly left the scene and was parked at Spooner Lake State Park where the driver had a minor head injury and admitted to drinking.

The collision occurred at 4:19 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man faces several charges after deputies stopped to help him get unstuck from the snow.

Jared Collins, 30, allegedly smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech.

There were three children under the age of 6, in the vehicle with him.

A preliminary breath test indicated he had a .212 blood alcohol content.

■ A 20-year-old Antioch, Calif., man was taken into custody March 3 after deputies responded to the Hard Rock Casino report of a man arguing with casino security.

The man had allegedly been drinking and while deputies were attempting to cite him for being a minor under the influence, he allegedly kicked a deputy.