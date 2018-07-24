Man in custody on felony DUI

A Gardnerville man could be facing a mandatory prison sentence after he was taken into custody for driving under the influence with a prior felony on Saturday.

David Vincent Cole, 35, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where East Fork Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore Paul Gilbert raised his bail to $25,000.

According to court documents, a preliminary breath test revealed Cole had a .120 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested around 4:15 p.m. after deputies responded to a collision at the Smith's in Gardnerville.

Maria Pence was appointed to represent him.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates man who'd just admitted to a battery count on Thursday was taken into custody that night for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Recommended Stories For You

Bradley Stribling, 28, was arrested after deputies responded to a report of shots fired near Eagle Mountain.

Stribling and a friend were shooting when they got into an argument and Stribling allegedly punched the other man in the face.

Neighbors reported two men out shooting rabbits using spotlights. Stribling was sentenced to prison in 2010 for burglarizing firefighters' personal vehicles while they were responding to calls.

Stribling had just entered a plea to a Jan. 29 case in which he was accused of hitting another man at a Topaz Lake bar.

■ A Johnson Lane man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to Gardnerville for a report of a disturbance around lunchtime on Friday.

Mark A. Redding, 57, was taken into custody after deputies reported seeing a glass pipe and a container of a substance they suspect to be narcotics in the vehicle.